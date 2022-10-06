The Times Area Roundup: Streator girls tennis tops Kewanee 3-2 on senior day

The Streator girls tennis team swept all three doubles matches against Kewanee at the Streator Athletic Fields courts during Wednesday’s 3-2 senior day victory.
The win improved the Bulldogs — who include seniors Syria Zuniga, Charlee Bourell, Marisa Vickers, Franchesca Rodriguez, Kylie Cook, Mary Tutoky and Haley Barrett — to 11-4 on the season, tying the most victories in a season since 2002.
Zuniga and Bourell at No. 1 (1-6, 6-3, [12-10]), Vickers and Rodriguez at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0) and Mina James and Maddie Wahl at No. 3 (6-3, 6-0) all captured wins, while Tutoky, Barrett and Cook were part of doubles exhibition winning matches.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark def. Somonauk, 25-10, 25-7: At LaMoille, the No. 2-seeded Norsemen rolled to the win over the No. 7 Bobcats in the quarterfinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.
Newark (20-4) was led by Lauren Ulrich (eight assists, four aces), Bre Dixon (four kills) and Kiara Wesseh (four kills).
Somonauk (5-11) was paced by Haley McCoy (10 digs), Ame Grace (eight digs), Josie Rader (two kills, seven digs), Baylee Ohlson (two kills) and Whitney Andrews (two aces).
Newark now plays No. 3 Earlville at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals, while Somonauk plays No. 6 Hinckley-Big Rock in the consolation semis at 5:30 p.m.
Serena def. IMSA, 20-25, 25-14, 25-21: At LaMoille, the No. 4 Huskers rebounded after dropping the opening set to the No. 5 Titans in the quarterfinals of the LTC Tournament.
Serena now plays top-seeded Indian Creek at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the semifinals.
Earlville def. Hinckley-Big Rock, 25-12, 25-17: At LaMoille, the No. 3 Red Raiders defeated the Royals in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the LTC Tournament.
Earlville was led by Nevaeh Sansone (six points, an ace, 10 kills), Hannah Pfaff (seven points, three aces, five kills), Mady Olson (seven digs) and Brooklyn Guelde (11 assists).
Flanagan-Cornell def Midland, 25-18 25-13: At rural Varna, the Falcons evened their record at 14-14 with the win over the Timberwolves.
F-C received solid matches from Kortney Harms (five kills, six assists, four aces), Grace Zimmerman (seven kills, two aces), Reagan Montello (nine assists) and Kalynne Kindermann (six digs).
COED CROSS COUNTRY
Streator girls second, boys third at Lake Mendota
The Streator girls — led by a second-place finish by Abby Pierce — placed second of four teams at Lake Mendota, while Ryan Seaton finished sixth in the boys race to help the Bulldogs finish third.
BOYS SOCCER
Coal City 6, Sandwich 1: At Sandwich, the Indians (3-18-1) dropped their final regular season match to the Coalers, who held a 33-9 advantage in shots on goal.
Sandwich keeper Johnathon Carlson posted 11 saves, while Kayden Page and Nate Barbey were cited for their offensive and defensive efforts, respectively.
The No. 8-seeded Indians host No. 10 Yorkville Christian on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the opening match of the Class 1A Serena Regional.