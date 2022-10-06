Police blotter: October 6, 2022

Nicolas A. Maggos, 30, homeless, was picked up on a Putnam County warrant for failure to appear (trespass) Thursday in the 1300 block of West Main Street, Ottawa police said.
Alex L. Mosley, 32, of Chicago, was arrested for driving while revoked and speeding (80 mph in a 55-mph zone) at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday on Route 23 and North 22nd Road in Farm Ridge Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Brandon E. Hodge, 38, of Ottawa, was charged with speeding (100 mph in a 55-mph zone) at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 6 and East 12th Road, Utica Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.