The Times Area Roundup: Austin Aldridge, Evelyn O’Connor take titles at Seneca Spooktacular

At Seneca on Tuesday, the host Fighting Irish’s Austin Aldridge and Evelyn O’Connor were scary good, claiming individual first-place finishes at the Seneca Spooktacular.
Aldridge (17:17.94) and Logan Pasakarnis (5th, 19:36.08) both scored top-five finishes for the Seneca boys, who placed second in the four-team field with 49 points to champion Westmont’s 26.
O’Connor (20:01.85), Gracie Steffes (3rd, 22:07.92) and Lily Mueller (5th, 23:26.20) finished in the top five for Seneca’s girls, who won their three-team event with 22 team points.
Sandwich girls 1st, boys 2nd: At Silver Springs State Park, Sandwich’s girls placed first with 23 team points, led by Joanna Rivera (1st, 21:12), Hannah Treptow (2nd, 22:41) and Erin Lissman (3rd, 22:58).
The Indians were second in the boys event, paced by Max Cryer (1st, 17:13) and Wyatt Miller (4th, 17:48).
Girls tennis
Streator 3, Mendota 2: At Mendota, the visiting Bulldogs ran their record to 10-4 ahead of Wednesday’s senior night against Kewanee, sweeping the doubles division.
Doubles winners for Streator included Syria Zuniga and Charlee Bourell at No. 1 (1-6, 6-3, [12-10]), Marisa Vickers and Franchesca Rodriguez at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), and Mina James and Maddie Wahl at No. 3 (6-3, 6-0).
Ottawa 5, Coal City 0: At Ottawa’s Henderson-Guenther Courts, the host Pirates cruised to victory, sweeping singles play with wins from No. 1 Emma Cushing (6-2, 6-1) and No. 2 Layne Krug (6-0 6-0).
Scoring doubles triumphs were No. 1s Rylee O’Fallon and Jenna Smithmeyer (6-1, 6-0), No. 2s Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker (6-3, 6-0), and No. 3s Mackenzie Eichelkraut and Mika Moreland (6-1, 6-0).
Girls volleyball
Flanagan-Cornell def. Ridgeview 25-13, 25-16: At Flanagan, the host Falcons (13-14 overall, 4-5 Heart of Illinois) prevailed in two sets led by Kortney Harms (eight kills, five digs), Raegan Montello (eight assists) and Kalynne Kindermann (four digs).
Wilmington def. Streator 25-11, 15-25, 25-14: At Wilmington, the Bulldog Spikers (9-15-1, 4-6) suffered the Illinois Central Eight Conference loss despite leading efforts from Kora Lane (13 digs), Sonia Proska (two blocks, five digs), Devin Elias (three kills), Ellie Isermann (three kills, two blocks, 11 assists) and Sophia Pence (four kills).
Kaneland def. Ottawa 25-20, 19-25, 25-21: At Maple Park, the visiting Pirates lost a back-and-forth ICE match. Reese Burgwald (12 digs, two ace serves), Olivia Evola (nine digs, six kills, 13 assists), Ryleigh Stevenson (11 kills), Alyssa Malmassari (five kills) and Skylar Dorsey (12 assists) led Ottawa, which hosts its annual Volley for the Vets match Thursday at Kingman Gym.
Sandwich def. Rochelle 23-25, 27-25, 25-21: At Sandwich, the host Indians (9-15, 1-8) notched their first ICE win of the season in a marathon, led by Breanna Sexton (16 digs), Claire Allen (six kills, eight digs, two blocks), Alana Stahl (nine kills, 11 digs), Kaylin Herren (five kills, two blocks) and Alexis Sexton (14 assists, two blocks, eight digs).
Boys soccer
IMSA 3, Earlville 1: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Hinckley, Illinois Math and Science Academy moved into the championship match with the win over the Red Raiders. IMSA will meet Somonauk-Leland for the title at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hinckley.
Somonauk-Leland 2, Serena 1: At the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Hinckley, the Bobcats will meet IMSA for the title on Thursday at Hinckley after edging the Huskers by a goal. Serena will meet Earlville for third place at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Indian Creek 3: In a consolation bracket game of the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Hinckley, the Royals were the high-scoring winner, earning a spot in the consolation title game against DePue/Hall at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hinckley.
Sophomore/JV girls volleyball
Wilmington def. Streator 25-23, 25-20: At Wilmington, Sonia Proska (eight kills, three blocks, five digs), Aubrey Jacobs (10 assists, five digs) and Shaelyn Groesbeck (three kills, eight digs) led Streator.
Freshman girls volleyball
Wilmington def. Streator 25-19, 25-16: At Wilmington, the Bullpup Spikers were paced by Elsa Sorensen (three blocks), Taniyah Glass (two kills) and Cyra Tupayachi (two aces).
JV girls tennis
Ottawa 3, Coal City 2: At Ottawa, the Corsairs notched the triumph courtesy of wins at No. 1 singles (Gabby Cooper, 8-5), No. 2 singles (Zulee Moreland, 8-0) and No. 3 doubles (Laurel Fusher and Perla Gutierrez, 8-3).