Police blotter: October 5, 2022

Isaac Leal, 23, of Dalzell, was charged with driving while suspended at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday at First Avenue and Third Street, Mendota police said.
Keith R. Merritte, 33, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration Tuesday at West Van Buren and State streets, Ottawa police said.
Shannon M. Grieves, 35, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for civil contempt Tuesday in the 1100 block of First Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Arie K. Overocker, 48, of Streator, was picked up a Livingston County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) and was charged with driving while suspended Tuesday at East Fremont and Columbus streets, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.