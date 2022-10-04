Ottawa Thai truck, Streator Mexican restaurant opens

A couple of anticipated food establishments are opening, or just opened, in Ottawa and Streator.
Yim Curry, 1521 E. U.S. 6, Ottawa, will conduct its grand opening from its food truck beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Beginning Oct. 11, the business expects to be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for lunch. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/yimcurry
In Streator, Cinco de Mayo, 310 N. Park St., made its opening official Oct. 1. The new Mexican restaurant hosted its grand opening.
The restaurant also has posted its menu to its Facebook page. Call 815-673-3666 for more information.