October 04, 2022
Shaw Local
Ottawa Thai truck, Streator Mexican restaurant opens

Yim Curry will host its grand opening Wednesday; Cinco de Mayo held its opening Oct. 1

By Derek Barichello
Yim Curry, a Thai carryout restaurant and food truck, is opening in October on Ottawa’s West Side.

Yim Curry, a Thai carryout restaurant and food truck, is opening Wednesday, Oct. 5, on Ottawa’s West Side. (Photo provided by Yim Curry)

A couple of anticipated food establishments are opening, or just opened, in Ottawa and Streator.

Yim Curry, 1521 E. U.S. 6, Ottawa, will conduct its grand opening from its food truck beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Beginning Oct. 11, the business expects to be open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for lunch. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/yimcurry

In Streator, Cinco de Mayo, 310 N. Park St., made its opening official Oct. 1. The new Mexican restaurant hosted its grand opening.

The restaurant also has posted its menu to its Facebook page. Call 815-673-3666 for more information.

Cinco de Mayo opened at the corner of Park and Kent streets in Streator on Oct. 1. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)