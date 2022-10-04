Ottawa Art League announces art show results

Ottawa Art League artists garnered top awards at the State Town and Country Art Show this month.

The art league hosted its local Town and Country Adult Amateur Art Show on May 14 at Jeremiah Joe Coffee in downtown Ottawa, judged by Kim Nettleingham, of Streator.

Entered were 23 artists, showcasing 79 paintings, photos, pottery and fabric art. Many of those pieces went on to compete at the state show at Springer Cultural Center in Champaign, running Aug. 27 through Sept. 17.

Best of Show in the Adult Division: “Snow Bound” by Edna Olson, of Hennepin

In the Drawing, Print Making and Painting - Adult Division:

First: Rosette, “Kicking Up Dust” by Edna Olson.

Second: Rosette, “Fall Splendor” by Jeff Walter, of Gardner.

Third: Rosette, “Decorative Eggs” by Carol Crane, of Peru.

For Ceramic, Crafts and Sculpture - Adult Division:

First: Rosette, “Wing Backs” by Reanna Pelszynski, of La Salle.

Second: Rosette, “Summer Fun” by Jacqueline JoAnn Hughes, of Ottawa.

Third: Rosette, “Backyard Totems” by Reanna Pelszynski.

The Ottawa Art League’s new meeting location is at Open Space Gallery and Studios, 223 W. Madison St., Ottawa, at 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month (except June and December). Go to ottawaartleague.org for more information.