October 04, 2022
Marseilles will host Cleanup Days Thursday through Saturday

Residents will be expected to prove Marseilles residency

Marseilles City Hall (Michelle Turner)

Marseilles residents can bring items in need of disposing to the Marseilles City Garage at 880 Commercial St., where the city is providing dumpsters from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

All large appliances that have doors must be removed prior to delivery. No brush, tree limbs, garbage, paint, tires, electronics or chemicals will be accepted.

Residents will be expected to provide proof they live in Marseilles.

Two utility trailers will be allowed per household.