Marseilles will host Cleanup Days Thursday through Saturday

Marseilles residents can bring items in need of disposing to the Marseilles City Garage at 880 Commercial St., where the city is providing dumpsters from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

All large appliances that have doors must be removed prior to delivery. No brush, tree limbs, garbage, paint, tires, electronics or chemicals will be accepted.

Residents will be expected to provide proof they live in Marseilles.

Two utility trailers will be allowed per household.