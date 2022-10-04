Local Sports Digest: Shepherd girls basketball, Shepherd soccer and Streator Youth Soccer highlights

The 2022 edition of the Richard J. Berry Streator Men's Senior Tournament was contested at Anderson Fields. Awardees included (from left to right): Jim Shiflet (third ages 50-59), Tony Muscato (first 60-69), Dave Strenzel (second 60-69), Mike Myers (third 60-69), Gerry Crouch (first 70-and-up), Ron Ramza (second 70-and-up) and Randy Carlson (third 70-and-up). Not pictured are Rick Krumscheid (first 50-59) and Larry Keith (second 50-59). (Provided by Ron Ramza)