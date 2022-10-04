October 04, 2022
Local Sports Digest: Shepherd girls basketball, Shepherd soccer and Streator Youth Soccer highlights

By Shaw Local News Network
The 2022 edition of the Richard J. Berry Streator Men's Senior Tournament was contested at Anderson Fields. Awardees included (from left to right): Jim Shiflet (third ages 50-59), Tony Muscato (first 60-69), Dave Strenzel (second 60-69), Mike Myers (third 60-69), Gerry Crouch (first 70-and-up), Ron Ramza (second 70-and-up) and Randy Carlson (third 70-and-up). Not pictured are Rick Krumscheid (first 50-59) and Larry Keith (second 50-59). (Provided by Ron Ramza)

Shepherd girls continue winning ways

The Shepherd girls basketball teams swept Northlawn, the seventh-grade Rams winning 28-5 (Kennedy Kane 17 points, Leela Gromm five points, Chloe Thrush eight rebounds), and the 8s triumphing 36-2 (Ashlyn Ganiere 13 points and eight assists, Meredith Waldron and Reese Purcell eight points apiece, Alaina Schulz six points).

Shepherd split with Channahon, the 7s losing 40-13 (Gromm six points), while the eighth-graders were 34-28 victors (Ganiere 16 points, Waldron eight points, Purcell six points).

Shepherd soccer finishes 13-0-1

A 5-1 win over Wallace closed the Shepherd soccer team’s season with a record of 13-0-1. Maddox Mathew (two goals) as well as Rory Moore, Darien Gutierrez and Aleixo Fernandez (one goal each) provided the Rams’ scoring.

Streator Youth Soccer results

Here are results and standout players (as provided by coaches) for Weeks 6 and 7 during Streator Youth Soccer’s 40th season:

U10

S&M Concrete 3, Chipper’s 2: standouts — Etzio Pinney, Cooper Masley, Graham Diaz, Easton Defenbaugh

The Eastwood 4, Broadway 0: standouts — Piper Brandenburg, Kali Muncy, Jesse Mendoza, Jayce Loudenback

Feken Trucking 3, Joe’s Stationhouse 0: standouts — Mason Moore, Liam Doty

State Farm 3, Eplin H.I. 0: standouts — Jett Abbott, Luca Chalkey

Feken Trucking 3, Eplin H.I. 1: standouts — Hannah Decker, Deken Doty

State Farm 4, Chipper’s 0: standouts — Ella Tkach, Carter Verduzco, Mason Vickers, Lydia Zmia

S&M Concrete 2, Broadway 1: standouts — Hadley Davies, David Ostring, R Biros, H Pellino

The Eastwood 4, Joe’s Stationhouse 2: standouts — Kaelynn Johnson, Sebastian Robertson

U12

Jerry’s 6, Bill Walsh 3: standouts — Isaiah Dalton, Noah Serna, Elizabeth Reel, Bryce Blakemore

Vactor 6, Sunbelt Rentals 0: standouts — Keagan Chalkey, Hunter Nettlingham, Eastin Paul, Evan Ostrom

Frank’s Pet Shop 4, Legends 2: standouts — Frank Ligori, Lydia Augustine, Max Bacon, Bennett Bourell

Frank’s Pet Shop 2, Vactor 2: standouts — Noe Garcia, Lavanna Compton, Jacob Dippel, Angelo Fazio

Sunbelt Rentals 2, Jerry’s 1: standouts — Maddox Magana, Tyler Park, Noah Kolojay, Eli Pennell

Bill Walsh 1, Legends 0: standouts — Paxson Thorp, Bennett Bourell

U15

Elite Luxury Bus 5, More on Main 0

Virago 8, Hatzer & Son 2

U8

Louie’s Lawncare 2, Jake’s Landscaping 0: standouts — Titus Marconi, Casiel Flores, Adric Gutierrez, Brooke Sass

Lion’s Club 2, Lori’s Mailbox 1: standouts — Eyan Arevalo, Ryan Sheggog, Piper Lefler, Jenesis Garcia

TNT Lawncare 3, Gavin’s Lawncare 0: standouts — Remington Ferguson, Caden Rathbun

SOCU 0; First State 0: standouts — Caleb Chambers, Abigail Bailey

Squeakers 4, SHS Soccer 1

TNT Lawncare 6, Lori’s Mailbox 1: standouts — Caden Rathbun, Zayne McStoots, Lexi Friedrick, Kali Brown

Louie’s Lawncare 2, Gavin’s Lawncare 0: standouts — Diesel Marconi, H. Adams

SOCU 5, Jake’s Landscaping 0: standouts — Wesley Moore, Coleman Hanafin, Campbell Lesak, Madelyn Sass

SHS Soccer 3, Lion’s Club 1: standouts — Trenton Cooper, Eyan Arevalo, Adrianna Pacheco, Grace Weimer

Squeakers 4, First State 0: standouts — Grace Tkach, Kendall Cox, Ryker Ferguson, Harvey Volkman