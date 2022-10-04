Local Sports Digest: Shepherd girls basketball, Shepherd soccer and Streator Youth Soccer highlights

Shepherd girls continue winning ways
The Shepherd girls basketball teams swept Northlawn, the seventh-grade Rams winning 28-5 (Kennedy Kane 17 points, Leela Gromm five points, Chloe Thrush eight rebounds), and the 8s triumphing 36-2 (Ashlyn Ganiere 13 points and eight assists, Meredith Waldron and Reese Purcell eight points apiece, Alaina Schulz six points).
Shepherd split with Channahon, the 7s losing 40-13 (Gromm six points), while the eighth-graders were 34-28 victors (Ganiere 16 points, Waldron eight points, Purcell six points).
Shepherd soccer finishes 13-0-1
A 5-1 win over Wallace closed the Shepherd soccer team’s season with a record of 13-0-1. Maddox Mathew (two goals) as well as Rory Moore, Darien Gutierrez and Aleixo Fernandez (one goal each) provided the Rams’ scoring.
Streator Youth Soccer results
Here are results and standout players (as provided by coaches) for Weeks 6 and 7 during Streator Youth Soccer’s 40th season:
U10
S&M Concrete 3, Chipper’s 2: standouts — Etzio Pinney, Cooper Masley, Graham Diaz, Easton Defenbaugh
The Eastwood 4, Broadway 0: standouts — Piper Brandenburg, Kali Muncy, Jesse Mendoza, Jayce Loudenback
Feken Trucking 3, Joe’s Stationhouse 0: standouts — Mason Moore, Liam Doty
State Farm 3, Eplin H.I. 0: standouts — Jett Abbott, Luca Chalkey
Feken Trucking 3, Eplin H.I. 1: standouts — Hannah Decker, Deken Doty
State Farm 4, Chipper’s 0: standouts — Ella Tkach, Carter Verduzco, Mason Vickers, Lydia Zmia
S&M Concrete 2, Broadway 1: standouts — Hadley Davies, David Ostring, R Biros, H Pellino
The Eastwood 4, Joe’s Stationhouse 2: standouts — Kaelynn Johnson, Sebastian Robertson
U12
Jerry’s 6, Bill Walsh 3: standouts — Isaiah Dalton, Noah Serna, Elizabeth Reel, Bryce Blakemore
Vactor 6, Sunbelt Rentals 0: standouts — Keagan Chalkey, Hunter Nettlingham, Eastin Paul, Evan Ostrom
Frank’s Pet Shop 4, Legends 2: standouts — Frank Ligori, Lydia Augustine, Max Bacon, Bennett Bourell
Frank’s Pet Shop 2, Vactor 2: standouts — Noe Garcia, Lavanna Compton, Jacob Dippel, Angelo Fazio
Sunbelt Rentals 2, Jerry’s 1: standouts — Maddox Magana, Tyler Park, Noah Kolojay, Eli Pennell
Bill Walsh 1, Legends 0: standouts — Paxson Thorp, Bennett Bourell
U15
Elite Luxury Bus 5, More on Main 0
Virago 8, Hatzer & Son 2
U8
Louie’s Lawncare 2, Jake’s Landscaping 0: standouts — Titus Marconi, Casiel Flores, Adric Gutierrez, Brooke Sass
Lion’s Club 2, Lori’s Mailbox 1: standouts — Eyan Arevalo, Ryan Sheggog, Piper Lefler, Jenesis Garcia
TNT Lawncare 3, Gavin’s Lawncare 0: standouts — Remington Ferguson, Caden Rathbun
SOCU 0; First State 0: standouts — Caleb Chambers, Abigail Bailey
Squeakers 4, SHS Soccer 1
TNT Lawncare 6, Lori’s Mailbox 1: standouts — Caden Rathbun, Zayne McStoots, Lexi Friedrick, Kali Brown
Louie’s Lawncare 2, Gavin’s Lawncare 0: standouts — Diesel Marconi, H. Adams
SOCU 5, Jake’s Landscaping 0: standouts — Wesley Moore, Coleman Hanafin, Campbell Lesak, Madelyn Sass
SHS Soccer 3, Lion’s Club 1: standouts — Trenton Cooper, Eyan Arevalo, Adrianna Pacheco, Grace Weimer
Squeakers 4, First State 0: standouts — Grace Tkach, Kendall Cox, Ryker Ferguson, Harvey Volkman