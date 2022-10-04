Demolition begins on Riordan Pool in Ottawa

Ottawa’s Riordan Pool is in the middle of being torn down so it can be rebuilt as a brand new, modern $6.7 million facility.

It was decided by the Ottawa City Council last January the city would use funding from marijuana sales tax, which typically comes in at about $30,000 per month, to secure a loan to build a new pool rather than pay for repairs.

The initial repairs the pool would have needed to open in 2022 would have cost $500,000, and that does not include what it would have cost in the future to maintain the old pool.

Riordan Pool was originally built in 1966 and had seen less usage in recent years, which is one of the reasons Commissioner James Less voiced opposition during the January City Council meetings. He did point out during a September meeting a new pool could draw a larger crowd, though.

Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut has said during multiple meetings, with the first time coming during a November 2021 workshop session, the city is not looking to make money on the pool. Instead, it should be considered as an amenity for the taxpayers that want to use it.

Demolition of Riordan Pool in Ottawa is ongoing. A new pool is expected to open in summer of 2023. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

The City Council voted to award the $6.7 million bid to Vissering Construction of Streator during a September meeting. Although the original budgeted price was $5 million, Mayor Dan Aussem said the cost of labor and materials drove up the cost from the original quote.

Less remained the lone nay vote through much of the process citing the lack of use and the challenges the city has had in staffing lifeguards, along with the rising cost of building.

The new Riordan Pool is expected to be open for the summer of 2023.

