An 80-year-old Elmhurst woman fell and sustained a broken wrist Monday on a trail in Starved Rock State Park.

Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire said the first responders were dispatched at 2:49 p.m. Monday to the trail leading to Wildcat Canyon. The accident, which Utica Fire said happened when the victim tripped on a root, was an on-trail accident and no citations were issued.