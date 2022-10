Members of this year’s homecoming court at Streator High School include (front row, left to right) senior attendants Annabelle Dean and Jett Austin; Homecoming Queen Syria Zuniga and King Kamden Emm; senior attendants Cailey Gwaltney and Aneefy Ford. (Back row, left to right) sophomore attendants Ella Park and Isaiah Weibel; freshman attendants Abigail Garcia and Aiden Wilkinson; and junior attendants Bridget McGurk and Daniel Koval. (Photo provided by Janice Corrigan)