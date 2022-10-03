Streator Hardscrabble Lions Club to host jack-o-lantern decorating contest Oct. 22 at City Park

The Streator Hardscrabble Lions Club is hosting a jack-o-lantern decorating contest 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at City Park, underneath the Lions Club shelter at the south end of the park.

There will be categories for first through fourth grades, fifth through eighth grades and ninth through 12th grades.

Judging will be at 11 a.m. followed by awarding winning entries. They will be judged on creativity, originality and uniqueness. First place will receive $25 in each category, with ribbons for second and third places.

All entries must be carved or painted and brought to the park for judging.

Any question, contact Jim at 815-382-7931