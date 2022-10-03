Salvation Army in Northern La Salle County is taking angel tree applications beginning Oct. 10

The Salvation Army of Northern La Salle County is taking angel tree applications Oct. 10-13 and Oct. 18-21.

Each year there are hundreds of children who are provided Christmas gifts and clothing to bring joy on Christmas morning. These needed services also provide food to each family.

Anyone wishing to sign up will need to bring a picture ID for the person applying, proof of address in the form of a utility bill, lease agreement, etc., a birth certificate of all children in the household, proof of guardianship if your name is not on the birth certificate, and a Link card or proof of income for all adults in the home.

Sign up times are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 516 W. Madison St., Ottawa.

Anyone living in northern La Salle County, newborn to age 12 is eligible.

For more information, call 815-433-0798.