Police blotter: October 3, 2022

Daniel P. Webb, 43, of Oglesby, was charged with DUI at 12:17 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Lafayette Street, La Salle police said.
Royce Edgcomb, 30, of Peru, was charged with DUI and driving while suspended at 12:20 a.m. Saturday at Second and LaHarpe streets, La Salle police said.
Brandon T. Minton, 30, of Mendota, was picked up on an Aurora Police Department warrant for domestic battery at 9:50 p.m. Friday, Mendota police said.
Sarah T. Joop, 43, of Mendota, was charged with domestic battery at 9:31 p.m. Saturday at Seventh Avenue and Fifth Street, Mendota police said.
Toni C. Renfro, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with retail theft Friday at 1500 Columbus St., Ottawa police said.
Jenita G. Hall-Dawson, 56, of Walnut, was charged with driving while revoked and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver Sunday at 100 W. Dayton Road, Ottawa police said.
David M. Pierce, 59, of Walnut, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon Sunday at 100 W. Dayton Road, Ottawa police said.
Douglas P. Eiben, 61, of Marseilles, was charged with DUI, no insurance and no brake lights Sunday in the 400 block of West Norris Drive, Ottawa police said.
Dainius G. Sepkus, 28, of Ottawa, was charged with child endangerment Saturday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Glen C. Johnson, 37, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked Saturday in the 400 block of Hillside Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Alan R. Kielan, 49, of Ottawa, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no insurance after striking a parked vehicle at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Cornell Street just north of West Moore Street, Ottawa police said.
Tessa M.M. Walker, 22, of Streator, was cited for possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver following a traffic stop at 9:33 p.m. Thursday on Route 18 and East 15th Road in Eagle Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.