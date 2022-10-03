Ottawa wins special recognition for Celebrating Heritage from America in Bloom

America in Bloom awarded Ottawa with a special recognition for Celebrating Heritage at its annual symposium and awards celebration Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at St. Louis.

America in Bloom advisors Steve Zwiep and Douglas Airhart spent two days in Ottawa in June, meeting city officials, residents and volunteers. Their job was to evaluate Ottawa on seven criteria: community vitality, overall impression, environmental efforts, heritage celebration, urban forestry, landscaped areas and flowers.

“America in Bloom is helping communities of all sizes achieve their potential,” said Executive Director Laura Kunkle. “Every year our participants raise the bar, and the accomplishments and progress shown by this year’s group is remarkable. These are, without a doubt, some of the best places to live, work and visit. Congratulations to Ottawa for the excellent work making your community more beautiful and vibrant.”