Ottawa resident treated for smoke inhalation after Sycamore Street house fire

An Ottawa resident was taken to a local hospital from smoke inhalation, following a house fire Monday on the 1500 block of Sycamore Street.

Ottawa firefighters responded Monday afternoon for a fire they were able to have knocked down within the first 10 to 15 minutes of their arrival.

Firefighters responded Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, to a house fire at 1529 Sycamore St. in Ottawa. The fire began shortly before 2 p.m.

Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner said the police arrived and were able to evacuate residents out of the house. There was the injury to a resident and a neighbor also was treated for smoke inhalation.

Bressner said the fire started in the back bedroom and there was smoke coming out of the front door when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Marseilles Ambulance, Wallace Fire Department, Naplate Fire Department and the Marseilles Fire Department all were on-scene to aid with the fire, and Grand Ridge and Utica fire departments covered the fire station while Ottawa was on the call.

More information will be made available once the Ottawa Fire Department completes its investigation.