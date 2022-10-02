The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa golfer Hannah Duggan digs putting, Deer Park and Bianchi’s hot sauce

Capturing 61.1% of 370 votes cast, Ottawa girls golfer Hannah Duggan is The Times Athlete of the Week!
In the final week before the IHSA postseason begins, Duggan led the Pirates to a fourth-place finish at their own Ottawa Invitational with an individual eighth-place showing, then advanced on to sectionals from the Class 2A Joliet Central Regional.
Also on the ballot were runner-up Cole Park (Streator boys golf), Mary Lechtenberg (Marquette girls volleyball) and Evelyn O’Connor (Seneca girls cross country).
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
“HLD” or “Hannah Banana”
How old were you when you first picked up the game of golf, and who introduced you to the game?
Seven, my dad introduced me.
What is your fondest memory made on a golf course?
When I got a hole-in-one and both my parents were there to see it.
What part of your game do you think is your strongest?
My short game. My putting is the best [part of my game].
What do you like best about being on the golf team?
Hanging out with the team is the most fun.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
Co-op.
Ottawa is pretty well-known for its pizza places. Which is your favorite and what do you like on it?
Definitely Bianchi’s. Just cheese, but I have to have hot sauce with it.
What is your favorite course you’ve played on this season? Do you remember which was your favorite hole?
Deer Park, No. 8.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
Yes, I would like to go to college and play golf, but just leaving my options open … and shoutout to Aurora University coach [Justin] Wyeth.