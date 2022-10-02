The Times Area Roundup: Jesse Simpson’s TD run in OT gives FCW football a win over Martinsville

Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland used a 7-yard touchdown run from Jesse Simpson in overtime to improve to 2-4 on the season with a 42-36 triumph over Martinsville (2-4) in Illinois 8-Man Football Association action on Saturday afternoon in Flanagan.
The Falcons led 7-0 after the opening quarter and 28-16 at halftime before the Bluestreaks outscored them 20-8 in the fourth quarter, including a TD and 2PT run with no time remaining in regulation to send the contest to overtime.
Simpson finished the game with 18 carries for 164 yards and 2 TDs, two catches for 70 yards and a score, and four solo tackles on defense. Quarterback Masen Persico was 9 of 13 for 191 and 2 TDs, while Payton Quaintance rushed for 41 yards on five tries, caught two passes for 45 yards and a TD and made six solo tackles.
The FCW defense was led by Zander Radke (nine tackles, seven solo), Toby Hanson (nine tackles, six solo) and Kesler Collins (five and a half tackles, two and a half for loss). Connor Decker was a perfect four for four on PAT kicks.
The Falcons outgained Martinsville in total yards, 404-331.
Boys soccer
Ottawa 4, Sandwich 1: At the Sycamore High School Sports Complex, the Pirates (8-13) topped the Indians for the fourth time this season, this time in the seventh-place match of the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.
The lone goal for Sandwich (3-17-1) was scored by Kayden Page.
Earlville 5, DePue-Hall 0: At DePue, Trenton Fruit scored two goals to help the Red Raiders — now winners of three straight matches — earn the Little Ten Conference victory over the Little Giants.
Ryan Browder scored a goal and had three assists, Diego Vazquez posted a goal and an assist and Griffin Cook added a goal for Earlville (12-4, 4-2).
Boys cross county
Sandwich finishes 22nd at Peoria Invitational
Sandwich had four of its top five runners set all-time personal records in placing 22nd of the 41 teams in the 1A/2A race of the Peoria Invitational at Detweiller Park. Wyatt Miller paced the Indians with a 29th-place mark of the 292 entries in a PR time of 15 minutes, 48 seconds, followed by Max Cryer (52nd, 16:09, PR), Hudson Wills (122nd, 16:56, PR), Dayton Beatty (130th, 17:02) and Josh Schaefers (196th, 17:50, PR).
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel places 20th at Elmwood
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel finished 20th of the 202 runners at the Elmwood Inviational in a time of 16:38.9. Teammate Jared Connell placed 137th in a time of 20:19.5
Girls cross country
Sunny Weber places 4th, Sandwich 15th at Peoria Invitational
Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber continued her strong first prep season by finishing fourth of the 249 entries in a PR time of 17:45 in the 1A/2A race of the Peoria Invitational at Detweiller Park. The Indians placed 15th of the 34 squads with strong efforts also coming from Joanna Rivera (64th, 19:45, PR), Emily Urbanski (72nd, 19:56, PR), Hannah Treptow (153rd, 21:41) and Erin Lissman (169th, 22:10).
Fieldcrest places 15th at Elmwood
Fieldcrest finished 15th of the 20 competing teams at the Elmwood Invitational, led by Clare Phillips, who placed 52nd of the 205 entries in a time of 21:22.4. Following Phillips for the Knights were Macy Gochanour (76th, 22:21.2), Tatiana Serna (105th, 23:20.9), Aaralyn McCullough (123rd, 24:08.8), Cheylee Reed (147th, 25:03.8), Pru Mangan (167th, 26:51.4), Haley Doty (187th, 28:39.8), Alannah Halley (202nd, 33:24.1) and Riley Burcar (204th, 33:42.7).