Streator library hosts Mad Hatter scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 3

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will feature a National Mad Hatter Day scavenger hunt the week of Oct. 3.

All events are free to attend, and no library card is needed. Some events may require registration. Event details can be found at the library website at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 815-672-2729.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3: Family game night.

5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3: After school arts and crafts.

4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4: Lego Club.

4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5: Anime Club. Calling manga and anime fans to have multimedia fun.

4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6: STEM Club will build balloon-powered cars.

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Story, craft and silly songs.

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: Pre-school playgroup.

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” movie matinee.