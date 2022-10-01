The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest falls 41-0 to Tri-Valley; Earlville volleyball triumphs

At Downs, the Fieldcrest Knights slipped to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the Heart of Illinois Conference Large with a 41-0 loss to Tri-Valley on Friday night.
Fieldcrest was limited to 23 yards rushing and 128 yards from scrimmage total, with Brady Ruestman’s 12-for-24, 105-yard passing day leading the attack. Eddie Lorton caught six passes for 55 yards, while Landon Modro hauled in five receptions for 45 yards.
The Vikings (5-1 overall, 3-0 HOIC Large) led 14-0 after one quarter and 41-0 by halftime.
The Knights visit Stockton for a 2 p.m. Saturday game in Week 7.
Girls volleyball
Earlville def. DePue 25-5, 25-12: At DePue, the visiting Red Raiders rolled to the straight-set victory, paced by Mady Olson and Hannah Pfaff’s four kills apiece as well as 14 assists and two aces from Brooklyn Guelde.
Sophomore football
Ottawa 28, Woodstock North 8: On Friday, the Corsairs prevailed led by a 175-yard, three-touchdown rushing night from Archer Cechowicz, 83 rushing yards and a TD from Weston Averkamp and seven tackles courtesy of Joey Liebhart.
Streator 32, Peotone 28: At Doug Dieken Stadium, the Bullpups prevailed on a game-winning touchdown pass from Isaiah Weibel to Jake Hagie and a subsequent QB sack by Jarrick Black to end the game.