The Times Area Roundup: Streator golfers Nambo, Park advance to sectional

At the Geneseo Class 2A Regional held at the Valley View Golf Course in Cambridge Wednesday, Streator’s Jaydon Nambo carded a team-best score of 83 to tie for 11th place and Cole Park shot a 13th-place 84 to advance to the Limestone Sectional next week.
Also for the Bulldogs, who shot a 366 and finished seventh as a team, Kylen Krasnican was 21st with a 91, while Cooper Spears added a 108 (42nd) and Drew Donahue 110 (44th).
Sandwich’s Campbell advances to Sterling: At the 2A Burlington Central Regional at Whisper Creek Golf Course in Huntley, Sandwich’s Noah Campbell’s 13th-place score of 88 earned him a trip to the Sterling Sectional.
Sandwich carded a 378 to finish seventh as a team. Doug Taxis and Dino Barbanente each fired in a 96 (tied for 35th) for Sandwich, while Kadin Kern added a 98 (38th), Nick Sullivan a 99 (40th) and Kai Kern a 115 (50th).
Seneca’s Powell, Siegel on to sectional: At the 1A Watseka Regional at the Shewami Country Club, Seneca’s Kaleb Powell fired a 13th-place score of 88 and Grant Siegel shot an 89, good for 16th, to advance to next week’s Bismarck Henning Sectional.
Their scores paced the Fighting Irish to sixth place as a team with a 371 as Ryker Terry shot a 96 (34th), Keegan Murphy a 98 (36th), Dalton DeGrush a 108 (53rd) and Brett Marques a 123 (68th).
Also participating at Watseka was Flanagan-Cornell, which received a 140 from Connor Reed, a 150 from Hayden Frazier and a 170 from Clayton Thorson.
Volleyball
Ottawa def. Sandwich, 25-19, 25-18: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, Ryleigh Stevenson totaled 10 kills, seven digs and two aces to lead the Pirates to the Interstate 8 Conference win.
Olivia Evola added 10 assists, six kills and two aces, while Skylar Dorsey had 10 assists and a block, Haley Waddell five digs and Ayla Dorsey and Lauren Denny a block each for Ottawa (9-14-1, 4-4 I8).
For Sandwich (8-15, 0-8), Alexis Sexton posted 10 assists, Kaylin Herren five kills and a block, Londyn Scott three kills and a block and Maddie Hill six digs.
Woodland def Peoria Heights, 25-13, 25-11: At rural Streator, Emma Highland collected five points, six kills and eight digs to lead the Warriors to a nonconference victory.
Cloee Johnston added six points and six kills and Shae Simons had nine points, two aces and 15 assists, while Clara Downey and Kaleigh Benner each chipped in four kills and Malayna Pitte added three kills. Kaiden Connor turned in five digs for Woodland (16-3).
Soccer
Plano 7, Sandwich 4: At the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament, the Indians fell behind the Reapers 4-0, but put up a comeback before being eliminated from the league tourney. Despite getting goals from Luis Baez and Willie Lappe, Sandwich dropped to 3-16-1 on the season.