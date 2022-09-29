Police blotter: September 29, 2022

Heather E. Dondlinger, 38, of rural Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance Wednesday in the 100 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Daniel W. Pritts, 44, of Peru, was charged with a city ordinance violation for high grass/weeds Tuesday at his residence, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.