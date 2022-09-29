Bond reduced for Mendota man charged with animal abuse

A Mendota man charged with strangling a 4-month-old puppy in La Salle had his bond reduced from $50,000 to $20,000.
Lucas R. Ramey, 20, entered a not-guilty plea Thursday to one count of cruel treatment of animals, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison. He is scheduled for trial Dec. 5 in La Salle County Circuit Court.
As of Thursday, Ramey still was being held in La Salle County Jail but might be able to get out now Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. has granted him a 60% reduction in bond.
Ramey’s lawyer, Mendota defense attorney David Kaleel, asked Ryan for a substantial bond reduction, suggesting $5,000 or $10,000, based on low risk of flight. Ramey, he said, has years-long ties to La Salle and Mendota, where he graduated high school.
In response, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder said the severity of act, which he termed “cold-blooded,” demanded a hefty bond and urged Ryan to hold firm at the previously-set $50,000.
Ryan, without comment or elaboration, granted a partial reduction. Ramey now needs to post $2,000 in cash to be released from custody.
Ramey will next appear for a motions hearing on Nov. 23.
Prosecutors stated previously Ramey became angered after stepping in animal excrement while visiting a home in the 500 block of Bucklin Street. Ramey allegedly berated the dog, causing it to urinate and defecate, at which point he allegedly strangled it. Its body was found wrapped in a garbage bag at the residence.
Ramey would, if released, be prohibited from returning to the Bucklin Street residence or having any contact with the dog owner.