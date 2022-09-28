Police blotter: September 28, 2022

Nathaniel J. Smith, 33, of Mendota, was charged with residential burglary at 5:49 p.m. Sunday at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street, Mendota police said. Police said additional charges are pending.
Tricia B. Baker, 41, of Ladd, was charged with criminal trespass to real property and no valid driver’s license at 3:20 a.m. Monday on Route 251 at North 40th Road, Mendota police said.
Marcus E. Garrett, 27, of Wenona, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (domestic battery) Tuesday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
Leroy Jefferson III, 32, of Merrillville, Indiana, was charged with unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a vehicle Tuesday at 2705 Columbus St., Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.