Armed violence suspect gets 10 years in day-before-trial plea in La Salle County

A Peoria man facing a near-life sentence for packing a gun while transporting drugs cut a deal — cut his losses — and took 10 years for felony gun charges.
Roderick L. Coleman, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court to one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, both Class 2 felonies. The stolen gun, coupled with Coleman’s record, made him eligible for a special range of seven to 14 years.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed counts of armed violence and felony drug possession. The former carried a sentence of six to 60 years in prison with no possibility of probation.
“Thank you,” Coleman told his judge when offered a chance to speak.
When a La Salle County sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle in which he was riding on April 27, 2021, on Interstate 80, police recovered a handgun reported stolen plus ecstasy pills. After reviewing his record, prosecutors filed the armed violence count and sought decades in prison.
Two factors brought attorneys back to the bargaining table.
First, the vehicle driver was acquitted of drug charges at a bench trial late last year. Second, the gun was found in the locked glove box, for which Coleman had the key. That’s called constructive possession, but it nonetheless gave Coleman and defense attorney Liam Dixon some wiggle room had the case gone to trial, previously set for Thursday.
Instead, Coleman took the deal and a 10-year sentence, subject to day-for-day good time. He also has 17 months’ credit for time served in La Salle County Jail.
Dixon and Chief Deputy Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jason Goode both said they were reasonably satisfied with the outcome.
“We got a bad guy off the street and we got a gun off the street,” Goode said.