Allen Park parking lot, boat ramp in Ottawa to be resurfaced

The westerly portion of Allen Park in Ottawa will be closed to all traffic and parking beginning 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

Contractors will begin resurfacing the parking lot and boat ramp areas located west of the park’s roadway entrance, weather permitting.

The project is expected to take a week to complete.

The parking lot and boat ramp will remain closed during that time.

That portion fo Allen Park will be reopened for public use and boat launching as soon as possible following completion of the resurfacing.