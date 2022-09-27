La Salle man gets 25 years for sexual assault of child

A La Salle man charged with multiple sex offenses pleaded guilty Tuesday to one of his most serious counts and was sentenced to 25 years.
Michael E. Thomas, 57, was scheduled for a bench trial in La Salle County Circuit Court for charges stemming from a June 2021 incident in which he allegedly tried to solicit sexual acts from minors at a La Salle park. He was later alleged to have made sexual contact with minors.
But on the cusp of trial, Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony carrying up to 30 years. He accepted a 25-year sentence.
The charge is subject to the state Truth in Sentencing Act, which requires certain felons to serve 85% of any prison time. Even with 16 months credit for time served, he’ll serve about 20 years and will be nearing his 80th birthday when eligible for parole.
Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Jeremiah Adams said in open court that had the case gone to trial, prosecutors were prepared to call La Salle and Mendota police officers who seized Thomas’ phone and recovered a sexually explicit photo involving a girl younger than 13.
When interviewed, Thomas admitted taking the photo and to making the contact that appeared in the image.
Thomas, who had an extensive felony record dating back to the 1980s, declined an opportunity to address La Salle County Circuit Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia before sentencing.