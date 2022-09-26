The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa repeats as Mendota Ryder Cup champ

At the Mendota Ryder Cup held at the Mendota Country Club, the Ottawa Pirates placed first out of the 11 teams involved, repeating their title from last fall.
The Pirates totaled 230 points, easily outscoring runner-up La Salle-Peru with 242.
The duo of brothers Jonathan Cooper and Seth Cooper teamed up to shoot a 76, good for second place, while the twosome of Drake Kaufman and Alex Billings were seventh with a combined score of 77. The tandem of Chandler Creedon and Jacob Armstrong also shot a 77, but were eighth on a tiebreaker.
Cross country
Seneca girls 2nd, boys 4th at Herscher Invite: At the Herscher Invitational meet on Saturday, the Seneca Fighting Irish enjoyed a solid day, the girls team earning second place and the boys taking fourth.
Evelyn O’Connor claimed first place in the ladies event, posting a time of 19:03.1, with Ashley Alsvig taking sixth in 20:25.6. They were followed by Gracie Steffes in 13th (21:28.3), Lily Mueller 20th (21:58.8), Natalie Misener 23rd (22:06.1), Ruthie Steffes 36th (26:29.1) and Keeli Pumphrey 43rd (24:14.6).
Austin Aldridge captured fourth place to pace the Irish boys. Chris Poyner was 21st (18:21.2), Logan Pasakarnis 30th (18:56.4), Calvin Maierhofer 43rd (19:53.3), Nate Sprinkel 45th (19:57.9), Colin Collett 65th (21:08.2) and Connor Pabian 70th (21:35.7).
Sandwich boys 7th at Rock River Run: In the Rock River Run at Hoover Park in Sterling, Wyatt Miller led the Indians to seventh place as a team with a third-place individual time 15:52, his season best. Max Cryer was 17th (16:27), Hudson Wills 41st (17:06), Dayton Beatty 63rd (17:36), Travis Kellogg 129th (19:55), Brian Loss 147th (20:58) and Jaedon Thompson 154th (21:24).
For the Sandwich girls, competing as individuals, Emma White was 132nd (24:28), Ashlyn Strenz 153rd (26:31) and Alexis Henkins 154th (26:31).
Sunny Weber captured the JV event’s individual first place with a time of 17:59, leading the Indians girls to first as a team out of seven full squads.
Volleyball
Marquette 2nd at Harvard Invite: At Harvard, the Marquette Academy volleyball went 4-1, losing only the title match in three sets to 3A Vernon Hills, to take second place at the Harvard Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
Soccer
Sandwich 5, Indian Creek 5: At Shabbona, the Indians battled IC to a tie behind the goalkeeping of JohnathonCarlson (7 saves), the defense of Gael Solgado and the first career goal for William Lappe. Sandwich, which had 21 shots on goal to the opponent’s 31, saw its record improve to 3-15-1.