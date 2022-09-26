Streator Pluto Fest prize winners announced

Christine Beneckendorf won the dwarf planet cash drawing and Jacob Thompson was selected to receive the Adler Planetarium free passes and sky show.

The drawings conducted Saturday were part of Pluto Fest at City Park in Streator.

For the second year in a row, the Hardscrabble Lions sponsored the Pluto Fest. Organizers thanked the city of Streator, Illinois Valley Contractors, Streator High School Key club, Streator High School National Honor Society, the Streator High School FFA, the Boy Scouts, Woodland Key Club and Keeping Christmas Close to Home members for assisting with the event.