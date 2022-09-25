The Times Athlete of the Week: Volleyball, music, Cracker Barrel breakfast favorites of Ottawa’s Haley Waddell

Winning 319 of a total 649 votes cast (49.2%), Ottawa girls volleyball’s Haley Waddell is your selection as The Times Athlete of the Week after a week that saw the Pirates libero hit the hardwood for 17 digs in match at Morris and then Thursday serve up four aces and add another half-dozen digs in a victory at Plano.
Also on the ballot were runner-up Lance Grandgeorge (Somonauk boys soccer), Kailey Goetsch (La Salle-Peru/Ottawa girls swimming co-op) and Brady Grabowski (Streator boys soccer).
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
My friends and teammates call me Hays.
What is your match-day routine?
I listen to music.
As a back-row defensive specialist, what are you looking for/what goes through your mind when the other team begins to set up an attack?
I try to anticipate where they are going to hit the ball so I can make a good pass to our setter.
Who have been a few of your most inspirational coaches?
Coach (Kristina) Kore and Coach (Jenn) Crum
What’s your favorite subject in school?
English
If you could go anywhere in the area for breakfast, where would you go and what would you be ordering?
Pancakes and bacon at Cracker Barrel
What movie would you say you’ve watched more than any other?
“Footloose”
What is your favorite memory made on a volleyball court?
In 2021, we won the JV Morris tournament.
Kingman Gym is known as one of the best high school gymnasiums in the state. What’s it like getting to play your home games in such a celebrated, historic venue?
I feel like my team and I are honored to be able to play in such an awesome gym.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
If the opportunity is there, I would love to play college volleyball.