No injuries reported after rural Marseilles home damaged in Saturday fire

A rural Marseilles home sustained heavy damage in a Saturday night fire, but the homeowner was not present and no first-responders were injured.

Marseilles firefighters were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. Saturday to 2573 N. 2879th Road, where a neighbor spotted smoke emanating from the roof and called 911.

Marseilles Fire Chief David Parrott said firefighters were on scene in about seven minutes and spotted “medium-heavy” smoke from the roof, though no flames. Firefighters entered through the garage into the attic where flames were located and brought it under control within 10 minutes. Firefighters remained on scene about two hours.

Fire companies from Seneca and Wallace were on scene, as were Marseilles ambulance and police. In all, Parrott estimated there were 18 personnel on scene.

Parrott said he was unsure if the house was a total loss but he did report “significant damage” to the attic space and the interior where firefighters pulled the ceiling. Parrott said personnel spoke to the homeowner and determined Red Cross relief services were not needed.