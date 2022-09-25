La Salle County Retired Teachers Association to meet Sept. 26 in Utica

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association will have a general membership meeting 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Danny Carey Memorial Park in Utica.

After a short business meeting, the club will have Bucks for Books drawing and two speakers. IRTA President Bill Funkhouser will answer questions. Amanda Carter, executive director of the La Salle County Historical Society, will talk about the museum and offer a tour at the end of the meeting.

Coffee, doughnuts and water will be served. Bring a lawn chair, a friend, a retired teacher or a neighbor.

Reservations should be made to Pauline Cashman at deanc@mtco.com