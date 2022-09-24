Fall parade highlights Sunday activities in Ottawa

The Special Events Committee in Ottawa was disappointed that the Friendship Days parade had fizzled out.

To bring back similar excitement to the city’s downtown area, the committee organized the inaugural scarecrow parade, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, said Jim Reilly, an organizer for the parade.

The parade’s route will go from the south end of Washington Square along La Salle Street to the Jordan block, where several family activities will follow from 2 to 5 p.m. La Salle Street will be closed to traffic during the parade.

“We had a meeting of the Special Events Committee in February, and we all felt we needed to bring back a parade,” Reilly said. “We thought a fall parade would be a good idea.”

Activities in the Jordan block will include face painting, pumpkin painting, a magician, vendors and food trucks, among other activities organized by Abbie Callaway Kennedy. Wreckin’ Dixie will perform from 2 to 5 p.m.

The parade will feature participants in costumes, the Ottawa Elementary School District with students and staff, the Shepherd poms and cheerleaders, fire trucks, and several other participants.

Fall Harvest Market also planned Sunday

A Fall Harvest Market is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 229 Estates, 1002 First Ave., Ottawa.

The event will feature more than 35 vendors, a petting zoo, food trucks and children’s activities.

Local cheese vendor Chucks Gourmet Cheese will be attending its final event Sunday, organizers said.