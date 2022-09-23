Police blotter: September 23, 2022

David F. Palacios Avila, 18, of Mendota, was charged with retail theft at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, Peru police said.

Jacob A. Kain, 32, of Peru, was charged with a Peru city ordinance (burning violation) at 3:59 p.m. Monday at his residence, Peru police said.

Cheyenne Donnelly, 23, of Ottawa, turned herself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) Thursday at the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa police said.

Madeleine R. Craft, 22, of Ransom, turned herself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (forgery) Thursday at the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa police said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.