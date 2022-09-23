Ottawa Scarecrow Fest will feature 45 scarecrows, dozens of vendors

Forty-five scarecrows will line Ottawa’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Scarecrow Festival.

The Scarecrow Stroll will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with craft, non-profit and food vendors at Washington Square and Jordan block.

Both Washington Square and Jordan block will feature events and activities. Cheryl Rodey will perform on the Jordan block stage from noon to 2 p.m. and Dustin Darnold from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Face painting with Diane Martin will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and “Bat Hero and Miss Marvelous” will be presented by Caitlyn’s Ever After LLC from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

At Washington Square, there will be 4-H animal demos from 10 a.m. to noon, a kids craft tent from noon to 4 p.m. and the chili cook off from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The last day to register for the chili cook off had expired. Proceeds from the chili cook off will benefit the Community Food Basket of Ottawa.

There will be dozens of vendors at each location.

For more information on the festival and a map of scarecrows and vendors, go to https://www.ottawachamberillinois.com/scarecrow-festival

The Scarecrow Festival is not affiliated with the fall parade scheduled 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Ottawa.