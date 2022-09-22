September 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Streator Rotary Club kicks off annual coat drive

Donate a coat to keep a fellow Streator resident warm this winter

By Shaw Local News Network

The 2022 Streator Rotary Club annual coat and blanket drive kicked off Sept. 19.

The main drop-off and donation area is at The Salvation Army at 126 S. Bloomington St. Additional donation boxes were distributed to the YMCA, 710 Oakley Ave.; Kroger, 2399 N. Bloomington St.; SOCU, 120 E. Northpoint Dr.; Midland Bank, 201 E. Main St.; Streator National Bank, 409 E. Bridge St.; and Central Church of Christ, 2001 E. Main St.

There always is a need for children’s coats, but all sized coats and blankets in good condition will be accepted. Donations will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 17. The coats will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21.

For more information or questions, contact Judy Booze at the Salvation Army at 815-672-2746.