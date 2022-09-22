Streator Rotary Club kicks off annual coat drive

Help keep Streator residents warm this winter.

The 2022 Streator Rotary Club annual coat and blanket drive kicked off Sept. 19.

The main drop-off and donation area is at The Salvation Army at 126 S. Bloomington St. Additional donation boxes were distributed to the YMCA, 710 Oakley Ave.; Kroger, 2399 N. Bloomington St.; SOCU, 120 E. Northpoint Dr.; Midland Bank, 201 E. Main St.; Streator National Bank, 409 E. Bridge St.; and Central Church of Christ, 2001 E. Main St.

There always is a need for children’s coats, but all sized coats and blankets in good condition will be accepted. Donations will be accepted through Monday, Oct. 17. The coats will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon at the Salvation Army on Thursday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 21.

For more information or questions, contact Judy Booze at the Salvation Army at 815-672-2746.