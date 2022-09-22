5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Fall celebrations coming to Ottawa, Seneca over the weekend

1 - Feel the fall vibes Saturday in Ottawa for Scarecrow Festival. Dozens of food and craft vendors will be set up at Washington Square and in the Jordan block from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are 45 scarecrow entries in the contest that will be on display downtown. Cheryl Rodey will perform live music at the Jordan block from noon to 2 p.m. The festival also features a judged live chili cook off. Go to https://www.facebook.com/OttawaScarecrowFestival for more details on the event.

Homebrew is returning to Pluto Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in City Park.

2 - Celebrate Pluto on Saturday in Streator with food trucks and homebrew. The Pluto Fest is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the food truck festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event features a homebrew tasting tent, the farmers market, craft and vendors market and children’s activities. There will be information about Pluto and souvenirs sold. Cody Calkins is scheduled to perform on the Plumb Pavilion stage 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Rays Rockets are scheduled 2 to 6 p.m. Go to Streator Food Truck Festival’s Facebook page for more details on the festival.

3 - Go for more fall vibes Friday and Saturday in Seneca. Beginning 6:30 p.m. Friday, there will be a movie in the park, a bonfire and s’mores at Graves Park. A fall vendor market will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Crotty Park. There also will be kids carnival games, a petting zoo, hayrack rides, pumpkin picking and food trucks beginning at 11 a.m. and going to 3 p.m. Go to the Fall Fest ‘22 event page for more information.

4 - Attend a new event Sunday in Ottawa. A fall parade is scheduled at 1 p.m. in downtown Ottawa. There will be live music, a chance to paint a pumpkin, vendors, kids activities and face painting, among other activities until 5 p.m. in the Jordan block. Wreckin’ Dixie will perform on the Jordan block stage. Go to pickusottawail.com for more information on the event.

5 - Take in some music, food, fun and shopping Sunday in Ottawa. A fall harvest market is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 229 Estates at 1002 First Ave. There will be a petting zoo, a number of vendor booths, including food and craft vendors, along with a pet kissing booth. Extra parking will be available at the adjacent Shell station, according to organizers.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.