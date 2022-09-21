The Times Area Roundup: Newark rebounds to capture 3-set LTC win over Serena

At Serena, the Newark girls volleyball team dropped the opening set to host Serena on Tuesday night but rebounded to defeat the Huskers 25-27, 25-15, 25-14 in the Little Ten Conference match.
Newark (16-4, 5-1) was led by Kiara Wesseh (11 kills, 10 digs), Lauren Ulrich (12 kills, 13 assists, 10 digs), Dani Peshia (15 assists), Kodi Rizzo (six kills, three aces), Addi Ness (five kills), Taylor Kruser (15 digs) and Aubrey Benesh (10 digs).
Indian Creek def. Earlville 25-19, 25-21: At Earlville, the Red Raiders dropped the LTC match to the Timberwolves.
Earlville was led by Nevaeh Sansone (eight points, four aces, 10 digs, four kills) and Brooklyn Guelde (four assists).
Plano def. Sandwich 18-25, 32-30, 25-22: At Plano, the Indians captured the opening set in the rivalry match, but the Reapers bounced back to take the final two, including a thrilling second set that went to extra points, for the Interstate 8 Conference win.
Sandwich (8-12, 0-5) was paced by Alexis Sexton (26 assists, eight points), Alana Stahl (eight kills, two digs), Claire Allen (14 kills, seven digs) and Breanna Sexton (13 digs, 10 points).
Eureka def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-12, 25-21: At Eureka, the Falcons dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference match to the Hornets.
Flanagan-Cornell (11-12, 2-3) received solid matches from Kortney Harms (seven kills), Raegan Montello (eight assists), Kalynne Kindermann (four digs, two aces) and Emme Wallace (11 digs).
Fieldcrest def. Fisher 25-14, 25-8: At Minonk, Kaylin Rients had 10 kills and a block Tuesday as the Knights won an HOIC match.
Kaitlyn White had 17 assists, Ashlyn May served five aces, and Carolyn Megow contributed nine digs for Fieldcrest (18-0, 6-0 HOIC).
BOYS GOLF
Midland 195, Woodland 206: At Wolf Creek in Pontiac, the Warriors lost in the Tri-County Conference dual to the Timberwolves on senior day, which honored Mya Wulzen, Jaxen Reinmann, Carter Ruff and Mason Sterling.
Ruff was the meet medalist, shooting a solid 43, followed by counting scores from Sam Schmitz (52), Tucker Hill (55) and Mason Sterling (56), while Kyle Bliss posted a 59 and Wulzen a 68.
GIRLS GOLF
La Salle-Peru 238, Seneca 240, Princeton 247: At The Creek Golf Course in Morris, the Fighting Irish topped the Tigresses but lost to the Cavaliers in the triangular.
Seneca (10-6) was led with a 54 from Julia Hogan and a 56 from Addison Stiegler, followed by 65s from Jolena Odum and Jessica Bertrang, a 68 from Shelby Welsh and a 76 from Jay Szafranski.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Somonauk’s Swenson runs well in Shabbona: Somonauk’s Gunnar Swenson finished eighth in a time of 22 minutes, 37.5 seconds at the four-team meet at Shabbona State Park.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Somonauk’s Wiegman competes in Shabbona: Somonauk’s Ellie Wiegman placed 11th in a time of 38:11.5 at the four-team meet at Shabbona State Park.