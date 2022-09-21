Police blotter: September 21, 2022

Nikko Tooley, 29, of Mendota, was charged with driving while revoked at 11:58 a.m. Saturday at Pennsylvania Avenue and West Main Street, Mendota police said.
Aaron F. Hamrick, 42, of Mendota, was charged with driving while revoked at 6:34 a.m. Sunday at Burlington Street and Illinois Avenue, Mendota police said.
Lindsay N. Rogers, 36, of Jackson, Michigan, was charged with possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle at 10:30 p.m. Monday at Main and Jefferson streets, Mendota police said.
Ellen K. Geiger, 79, of Ottawa, was charged with failure to yield at a stop intersection after a two-vehicle crash at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday at Fulton and West Jefferson streets, Ottawa police said. Geiger was charged after colliding with a La Salle County Sheriff’s Office vehicle driven by Douglas Pastirik, police said. There were no injuries.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.