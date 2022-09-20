The Times Area Roundup: Marquette volleyball tops Flanagan-Cornell

At Flanagan, Mary Lechtenberg’s seven kills and two blocks lifted the Marquette Crusaders to a 25-18, 25-16 victory over Flanagan-Cornell on Monday night.
Kaylee Killelea contributed four kills, three aces and 14 assists, Maera Jimenez six kills and 12 assists and Eva McCallum five kills and five digs. Also for the Cru, Lindsey Kaufmann totaled 10 digs and Emma and Nora Rinearson five digs each, while Lauren Machetta served two aces and Lilly Craig and Maisie Lyons three kills apiece.
Kourtney Harms tagged six kills, Raegan Montello passed out 10 assists and Kalynne Kindermann brought up eight digs for the Falcons (11-11).
St. Bede def. Streator, 25-16, 25-21: At Spring Valley, the host Bruins came away with the win, despite Alexa Jacobs’ five kills, four kills, a block and two assists from Ellie Isermann and Rilee Talty’s 27 digs for the Bulldogs (8-11-1). Emma Rambo chipped in two kills, two aces and nine assists and Sophia Pence 11 digs and a kill in the loss.
Woodland def. Lexington, 25-21, 25-21: At rural Streator, Cloee Johnston posted six points, three aces, four kills, three blocks and six digs to pace the Warriors to the win.
Clara Downey chipped in seven points and three kills, Malayna Pitte four kills and three blocks, Kaleigh Benner three kills and seven blocks, while Shae Simons added four points and 21 assists and Emma Highland eight kills and seven digs for Woodland (14-2, 3-0 in the Heart of Illinois).
Sandwich def. Earlville, 20-25, 25-15, 25-14: At Sandwich, Claire Allen hammered out 17 kills and Alana Stahl posted 10 points, nine digs and eight digs to lead the Indians to the non-conference victory. Also for the home team (8-11), Alexis Sexton accounted for eight points, seven digs and 28 assists, while Breanna Sexton added 18 digs and Alyssa Broce nine points, two kills and 11 digs.
For the Red Raiders (7-6), Nevaeh Sansone collected five points, two aces, six kills and 20 digs and Brooklyn Guelde 16 assists in the loss.
Seneca def. Reed-Custer, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14: At Braidwood, Sophie Cato pounded 12 kills and six aces to pace the Irish to the win.
Soccer
Ottawa places second at own Invitational: At Ottawa on Saturday, the host Pirates went 2-1 in the round robin event, finishing second to 3-0 DePue/Hall and ahead of 1-2 Sandwich and 0-3 Clifton Central.
Ottawa first defeated Sandwich, 3-0, behind a goal each from Ethan Cela, Jorge Lopez and Christian Solis and an assist each from Landen Thorsen, Connor Diedrich and Malikhai Stanton.
The Pirates then defeated Clifton Central, 7-0, as Adam Gross scored three goals. Cela and Grayson Skinner each added a goal and assist, while Lopez and Diedrich notched goals, Collin Lyons two assists and Alan Sifuentes an assist n the win.
The final saw DePue/Hall slip by Ottawa, 2-1. Evan Snook booted in the only goal for the Pirates.
La Salle-Peru 9, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped to
14, 06 in the Interstate Eight Conference with the loss, in which the Cavaliers outshot them, 37-1. Sophomore back up keeper Luigi Colin made 28 saves for the home team.
Tennis
Streator 3, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle, the Bulldogs swept the doubles matches to get the win, making then 7-4 on the season. Taking those matches were Syria Zuniga/Charlee Bourelle 7-5, 6-3, Marisa Vickers/Frandiera Rodriguez 6-2, 2-6 (10-6) and Mina James/Maddie Wahl 6-0, 6-3.
In singles, Rheagan Goluba fell 6-0, 6-0 and Hope Porter lost 6-0, 6-0.
Sophomore volleyball
St. Bede def. Streator, 25-22, 25-21: At Spring Valley, Sonia Proksa notched six kills, three aces and seven digs, Shaelyn Groesbeck six digs and five kills and Aubrey Jacobs two aces and 14 assists for the Bullpups (5-13).
Marquette def. Flanagan-Cornell, 25-22, 23-25, 15-12: At Flanagan, the Falcons dropped to 7-5 overall with the loss.
Freshman volleyball
Streator splits with St. Bede, 9-25, 25-23: At Spring Valley, the Streator freshmen (1-8-1) earned a split of two sets behind Ava Gwaltney’s three aces, two kills and two blocks, a pair of aces from Maiya Lansford and Cyra Tupayachi’s five assists.
Flanagan-Cornell def. Marquette, 25-10, 25-20: At Flanagan, the win lifts the Falcons frosh to 5-1 on the season.