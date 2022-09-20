Police blotter: September 20, 2022

Luis A. Rivera-Sabillon, 55, of La Salle, was charged with driving while revoked at 11:30 p.m. Monday at Fifth and Blackstone streets, La Salle police said.
Gerald D. Leipold, 64, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (public indecency) Monday in the 400 block of East Washington Street, Ottawa police said.
Suzette V. Andaluz-Mercado, 48, of Streator, was charged with driving while suspended, speeding and no insurance Monday at First Avenue and McKinley Road, Ottawa police said.
Ashley Kotecki, 35, of Sandwich, was charged with DUI, failure to report an accident and failure to give information after striking a mailbox at 3:03 a.m. Sunday at East 2750th Road and Holiday Drive in Northville Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
