Ottawa clinical lab scientist receives Sunflower Award at OSF St. Elizabeth

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa presented the Sunflower Award to Ronald Buendia, clinical lab scientist in the hospital lab.

Buendia has been with OSF HealthCare for 21 years and resides in Ottawa.

“The Sunflower Award recognizes care team members outside of nursing for the extraordinary care they provide to those we serve, and Ron is definitely deserving,” said Heather Bomstad, vice president/chief nursing officer for OSF St. Elizabeth.

Buendia’s nomination reads, “Ronald was floated to medical/surgical floor to be a 1:1 sitter with a patient. He was patient, kind, helpful and attentive to the patient. Ronald held her hand as she took her medications and received a shot. He got her drinks when requested and wheeled her many times around the halls in a wheelchair without hesitation. It was apparent that the patient also felt at ease. I feel Ronald deserves the Sunflower award because of his versatility, patient care, thoughtfulness and caring demeanor.”

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and fellow staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/saint-paul/guest/thank-caregiver/