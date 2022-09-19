September 19, 2022
Shaw Local
Police blotter: September 19, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Bryan J. Page, 40, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI, driving while revoked and no insurance Sunday in the 900 block of First Avenue, Ottawa police said.

James Harcar, 37, of Streator, was charged with battery at 4:41 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1400 block of East 22nd Road, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.