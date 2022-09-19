Ottawa YMCA will borrow a nearly $14 million low-interest loan from USDA to build riverfront facility

Ottawa YMCA board members (left to right) Phil Devermann and Konni Rodeghier; Betsy Dirksen Londrigan, of the Illinois State Director of USDA Rural Development; and Joe Capece, YMCA executive director, pose for a photo in front of the sketch of the new riverfront facility, after announcing the YMCA plans to borrow nearly $14 million dollar from the USDA Rural Development program. (Michael Urbanec)