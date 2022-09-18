Zion motorist injured after their vehicle strikes a horse west of Ottawa

A 35-year-old motorist of Zion was taken to OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa with injuries after their vehicle struck a horse Friday near 1373 Route 71, west of Ottawa.
The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the crash at about 8:16 p.m. Friday after Estefanie G. Hernandez-Ramirez’s vehicle struck the horse.
Barney M Erickson, 85, of Ottawa, was cited on a violation of the Illinois Domestic Animals Running At Large Act, and the horse was pronounced dead as a result of the crash, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.