The Times Athlete of the Week: Teamwork, high energy keys to back-row play of Streator’s Rilee Talty

Garnering 233 of 559 votes cast (41.7%), Streator girls volleyball’s Rilee Talty was voted by readers as The Times Athlete of the Week on a ballot that also included runner-up Diego Vazquez (Earlville boys soccer), Jenna Smithmeyer (Ottawa girls tennis) and Wyatt Miller (Sandwich boys cross country).
The libero of a defensive-minded team that entered last week with as many victories (seven) this season as any full season in the past five years, Talty provided 17 digs in a loss at Coal City and 93 digs in the Sandwich Invite.
Next week’s ballot will be online Sunday, with voting going through midday Wednesday. Find it via Facebook (The Times Sports) or Twitter (@jtpedelty).
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Yes, my teammates call me “Talty” and “Rilee T.” But if you also hear our student fan section, they like to chant “Talty.”
Even before this season started, coach Julie Gabehart said this was a team that would be built on defense. As the libero and back-row leader, what has been the key to the team’s defensive prowess?
A key to the team’s defensive powers is honestly the positive energy on the court. If you mess up, it’s OK to get the next one. Having your teammate’s back is the most important thing.
What is your match-day routine?
For a home game routine, a few of my teammates and I relax and go get some food. We then come back to the school and get ready together, get each other pumped for the game.
This year’s Bulldog Spikers have already matched the highest win total for the program in five seasons. What goals do you and the team have from here?
Some of the team’s goals are to make sure we keep up our energy and have each other’s backs.
Who have been a few of your most inspirational coaches?
A few of the most inspirational coaches I have had are Julie Gabehart, Steven Lopez and my mom, Renee Rieuf. They’ve all shaped me as the player I am.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
My favorite subject in school is Agriculture.
Only one can stay: pancakes or waffles?
Waffles
What are three of your favorite songs?
“Where it Ends” - Bailey Zimmerman; “Tennessee Orange” - Megan Moroney; “Call Out My Name” - The Weeknd
What is your favorite memory made on a volleyball court?
My favorite memory on the court is during the 21-22 season when we beat Ottawa on our home court.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
I plan on going to college for either Agriculture Education or Early Childhood Education. I am hoping to play softball with the dream of going to Tennessee.