The Times Area Roundup: Streator girls tennis wins Illinois Central Eight Tournament title

The Streator girls tennis team went 3-0 on Saturday in Coal City to claim the tournament championship of the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
“In our conference, only Lisle and Coal City have girls tennis,” Streator coach Kaye Tallier said. “We always invite Morris to join us, and we use this tournament as our conference tournament - using head-to-head results. It’s an all-doubles tournament with six teams from each school.
“I could not be prouder of how competitive the entire team played today. They played super smart tennis, and it gave our team the edge.”
The Bulldogs defeated the Coal City, 50-40; Morris, 47-39; and Lisle, 60-16.
Three Streator duos - No. 2 Marisa Vickers/Franchesea Rodriguez, No. 3 Maddie Wahl/Mina James, and No. 5 Joyce Walkling/Lily Mattingly - all went 3-0 on the day. The No. 4 team of Hope Porter and Danielle Sterner finished 2-1, while No. 1 Charlee Bourell/Syria Zuniga and No. 6 Aubry DeMoss/Annika Michlik went 1-2.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich’s Weber wins Dale Donner Invite: At Walnut, Indians freshman Sundara Weber continued her outstanding rookie season on the prep scene by capturing the championship with a time of 19:00, 13 seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher in the 161-participant event. Sandwich scored 117 points as team to finish fourth, with Joanna Rivera (14th, 20:57), Emily Urbanski (29th, 21:59), Erin Lissman (44th, 22:53) and Hannah Treptow (60th, 23:57) adding to the solid placement of the 37 teams.
Seneca’s girls placed third, led by Evelyn O’Connor’s third-place 19:17.1 and Ashley Aslvig’s 20th-place 21:12.1.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich finishes runner-up at Dale Donner Invite: At Walnut, the Indians scored 94 points to place second of the 37 team event hosted by Bureau Valley. Wyatt Miller crossed the finish line in third of the 157 entries in a time of 16 minutes, 53 seconds., followed by Max Cryer (13th, 17:27), Dayton Beatty (20th, 17:45), Hudson Wills (25th, 17:57) and Alex Walsh (61st, 19:41).
VOLLEYBALL
Newark wins two, drops three: The Norsemen (15-4) defeated Eastland (28-26, 25-14) and Hartsburg-Emden (27-25, 25-17) during the event, but fell to Williamsville (25-15, 25-15), St. Thomas More (25-21, 25-15) and Eureka (25-22, 25-13) i the Mt. Pulaski Tournament.
Leading Newark in the five matches were: Lauren Ulrich (42 assists, 24 kills), Kiara Wesseh (34 kills, 33 digs, seven aces), Taylor Kruser (51 digs) and Aubrey Benesh (32 digs).
BOYS SOCCER
Sandwich goes 1-2 at Ottawa Invitational: At King Field, the Indians (3-13) opened the tournament with a 3-0 loss to the host Pirates and a 5-0 loss to DePue-Hall. In the final match of the day, Sandwich scored a 3-2 win over Clifton Central, with Kayden Page recording the hat trick and Luis Baez registering an assist. In net on the day, Luigi Colin made 15 saves and Johnathon Carlson 12 stops.
BOYS GOLF
Ottawa second at ACC Charger Invitational: At Phillips Country Club, the Pirates carded a team score of 308 to finish runner-up in Aurora. Jonathan Cooper shot a 72, finishing third after a playoff, while Drake Kaufman had a 73 to finish fourth. Ottawa also had solid rounds from Seth Cooper (79), Chandler Creedon (84), Alex Billings (86) and Jacob Armstrong (88).