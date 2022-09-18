Police blotter: September 18, 2022

Jesse R. Stanek-Haller, 32, of Sheridan, was cited 7:09 a.m. Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash on North 41st Road and East 1950th Road in Serena Township on a complaint of failing to yield at a yield sign, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Stanek-Haller was traveling westbound on North 41st Road when he failed to yield at a yield sign at its intersection with East 1950th Road striking the vehicle driven by Alexander Roach, 29, of Streator, police said. No injuries were reported.
