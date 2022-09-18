La Salle County grand jury indictments: September 13, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Jason Miller, 41 (unlawful possession of methamphetamine); Trevor Drysinger, 34, (unlawful possession of controlled substance); Taz McFerrin, 31, (attempted burglary); Madeleine Craft, 22, (forgery); Braydn Pazur, 18, (aggravated unlawful use of a weapon); Brandon Milton, 29, (bringing contraband into a penal institution); Jessica Sturdivant, 30, (bringing contraband into a penal institute); Carl Defay, 33, (bringing contraband into a penal institution); Timothy Barnett, 52, (driving while license revoked); Michael Powell, 20, (burglary); Jordan Gardner, 28 (criminal damage to property); Everette G. Cooksey, no age provided, (theft); Jacob West, 39, (retail theft); Thomas Byrd, 41 (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Charles Kortman, 36, (unlawful possession); Joseph Frackowiak, no age provided, (burglary).