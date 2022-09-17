The Times Area Roundup: Fighting Irish move to 4-0 with resounding win in Vermilion Valley crossover

At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish ran their record to a perfect 4-0, blasting Georgetown/Farm Ridge 62-0 on Friday night in a Vermilion Valley Football Alliance crossover.
Nathan Grant rushed for 103 yards on only two carries – 67- and 36-yard touchdowns – to lead a Seneca rushing game that also received an 81-yard TD run from Paxton Giertz and 52 and 51 yards on carries by Dominic Griffin and Sam Churchill, respectively (each adding single touchdowns). Nate Othon (22) and Asher Hamby (21) also added touchdown runs of more than 20 yards.
Matt Dillon led the team with five tackles. Casey Klicker added 4 1/2 with a tackle for loss.
Seneca led 27-0 by the close of one quarter and 48-0 by halftime, outgaining the visitors 460-85 in yards from scrimmage, including 406-85 on the ground.
“The offense executed well and generated some big plays,” Seneca coach Terry Maxwell said. “Defensively both the first and second unit were excellent tonight playing good downhill run defense.
“Our guys are really excited to turn our attention to next week’s game at Iroquois West.”
Eureka 54, Fieldcrest 0: At Eureka, the visiting Knights (1-3, 0-2) were blanked in the Heart of Illinois Conference Large meeting by the Hornets (4-0 2-0).
Eureka led 34-0 at the close of one quarter. The 54-0 final also was the halftime score.
Fieldcrest’s Eddie Lorton had six tackles including five solos, also leading the offense with 53 yards rushing. Brady Ruestman was 4 of 14 passing fro 39 yards.
Fieldcrest is back in action at home against LeRoy in Week 5.
Decatur Lutheran 62, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 21: At Flanagan, the hosts could not stop a powerful Decatur Lutheran rushing attack in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association loss.
FCW falls to 1-3. Lutheran School Association remains undefeated at 4-0.
Using a run-only shotgun formation, the Lions used the one-two punch of juniors Lleyton Miller (eight carries, 168 yards) and KC Kaufman (four carries, 113 yards) to do the damage.
FCW was led by Payton Quaintance’s 88 yards rushing and 110 yards receiving from QB Masen Persico. Jesse Simpson was the ground game’s top weapon with 114 yards for the Falcons, who visit West Central in Week 5.
“I cant be more proud of the kids tonight”, said FCW coach Todd Reed. “This LSA team is a super good team and they are strong and tough to stop and our kids never hung their heads or quit.”
– Read Jamie Newell’s full report on this game at fridaynightdrive.com.
Boys soccer
Earlville 7, Yorkville Christian 0: At Earlville, the Red Raiders won their homecoming game led by Griffin Cook (three goals), Diego Vazquez (two goals, one assist), Trenton Fruit (one goal, one assist) and Trey Gauer (one goal).
Serena 3, Plano 0: The Huskers (12-0) remained undefeated with the victory, receiving goals from Tanner Faivre (Bradley Armour assist), Faivre again (Camden Figgins assist) and Figgins (Faivre assist). Carson Baker kept a clean sheet at goal with nine saves.